Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Shares Up 0.6%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. 36,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN)
Read More
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.