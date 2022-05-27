QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 705.1% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

QBIEY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,587. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.1263 dividend. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

