Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

