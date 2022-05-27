Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

PWR stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 99,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,183,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 270,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

