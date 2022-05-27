Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,477 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

