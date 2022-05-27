Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,866 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 107.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,052.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 33,512 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.20 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

