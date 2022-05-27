Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Up 14.2%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.25. 1,091,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 213,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

