Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,312 shares during the period. Altice USA accounts for about 0.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Altice USA worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Altice USA by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.62. 2,541,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,863. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

