Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $58.40 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,335 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for about 3.6% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Lyft worth $58,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 473,987 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,867,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

