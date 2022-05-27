Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 718,719 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 6.47% of Nautilus worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Nautilus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

NYSE NLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,485. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

