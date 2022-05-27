Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is Engaged Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 929.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513,836 shares during the period. Quotient Technology comprises approximately 5.6% of Engaged Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 6.47% of Quotient Technology worth $45,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,069. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $406.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

