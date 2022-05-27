Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.11% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCAG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $4,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCAG remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,656. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

