Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.92 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.67% of DTRT Health Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

DTRT remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,740. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

