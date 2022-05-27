Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.10 Million in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,060,000.

NASDAQ:CNGLU remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,846. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

