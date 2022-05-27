Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000.
Shares of UTAAU traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. UTA Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.70.
UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.
