Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VSAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.
Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.
