Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of Liberty Resources Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

LIBY remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,469. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

