Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 250,000 Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000.

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

