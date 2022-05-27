Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 404,214 Shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,214 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of USHG Acquisition worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUGS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,402,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUGS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,446. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

