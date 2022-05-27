Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.48 Million Position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 249,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Thrive Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,656,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Thrive Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Thrive Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,270. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thrive Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrive Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.