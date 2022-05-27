Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

NASDAQ:ALSAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,586. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

