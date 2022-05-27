Raymond James Cuts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $125.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

LSI opened at $113.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

