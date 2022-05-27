Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $73.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

