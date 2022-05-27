REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 306547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after acquiring an additional 864,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after acquiring an additional 163,513 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $870.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.