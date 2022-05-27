RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $162.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.20.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $152.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,933,000. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

