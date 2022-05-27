Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 69.9% in May

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the April 30th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNECY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 162,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,162. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

