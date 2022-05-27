Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 690 ($8.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.80) to GBX 800 ($10.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.05) to GBX 750 ($9.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.68) price target on the stock.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 626.20 ($7.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 628.40 ($7.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 535.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.67.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.08), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($80,658.02). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($59,034.26). Insiders sold a total of 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $23,893,186 in the last ninety days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

