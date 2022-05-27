Resonate Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,832 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resonate Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,832 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000. Intuit comprises about 6.1% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.40.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $13.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.73. 97,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

