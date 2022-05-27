Resonate Capital LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000. McDonald’s makes up about 3.9% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $156,654,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

MCD stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.