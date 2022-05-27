Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,736 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.