Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the April 30th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.