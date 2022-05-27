Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Shares Down 4.3%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.31). Approximately 88,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 448,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.25 ($1.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.56.

About Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

