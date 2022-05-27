Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,591. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

