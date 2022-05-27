RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells $171,703.30 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,608.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60.

RingCentral stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.68.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.