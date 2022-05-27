RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.10.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.