RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $61.95, but opened at $64.25. RingCentral shares last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 6,189 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

