Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $22.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 329,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,699. The company has a market cap of $302.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

