Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Down 0%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

