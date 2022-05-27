Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.31. 3,667,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.