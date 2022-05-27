Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:GPHOF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Graphite One has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Graphite One (Get Rating)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

