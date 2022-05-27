RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 220,977 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,911,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,134,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,359,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RES opened at $9.15 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RPC by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPC by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.