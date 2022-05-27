RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $2,997,951.36 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

