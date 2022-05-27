RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.94. RPC shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 4,272 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $4,125,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,768,377 shares of company stock worth $26,379,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

