RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,792 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,528. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

