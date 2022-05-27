RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. 3,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

