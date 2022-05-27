RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,738. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

