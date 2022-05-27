RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 3,686 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 187,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 180,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

