RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 486 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. 2,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

