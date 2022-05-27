RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

