RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $39.70. 307,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,998. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

